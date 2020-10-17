Wild Rift vs League of Legends: How mobile optimization has changed the game

Since Riot Games announced the mobile adaptation of League of Legends - Wild Rift, fans of the MOBA title have been waiting in anticipation to see how the game feels on a mobile device.

Wild Rift has, so far, taken Riot Games quite a while to develop, especially with the pandemic still looming large. Although Wild Rift is built around League of Legends, the former involves quite a few notable changes from the actual League of Legends title.

How is Wild Rift different than League of Legends?

Gameplay

For starters, players who are used to the accuracy that can be attained with a mouse and keyboard, will find it extremely tough to replicate that on a mobile device or a gamepad controller.

However, Riot Games have ensured to address this issue with a revamped 'dual control stick style', and an enhanced aiming system to make hero/creep/turret targeting much easier.

The mini map is placed at the top left corner of your screen, with the bottom left corner being reserved for a floating/fixed direction pad for controlling your champion.

The top right corner is fixed for communicating with your team whereas the bottom right corner is assigned for your champion's abilities and auto attacks.

Map

The Wild Rift map has been revamped a bit, in spite of retaining it's original layout from League of Legends. To ensure quicker games than League of Legends, certain changes to the map include:

Removal of Base Turrets protecting the Nexus. Instead, the Nexus fires shots at nereby enemies within its radius

Removal of Turret Plates to ensure faster gameplay

Introduction of new objective, Ward Zones. Instead of placing wards for vision, players will now have to fight to gain control of a Ward Zone. Ward Zones can be captured by standing within the zone radius

Champions

Although League of Legends has a pool of 145 champions to choose from, Wild Rift will be starting off with just 49 champions. According to League of Legends Wiki, the entire list of heroes coming to Wild Rift includes,

Ahri

Akali

Alistar

Amumu

Annie

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Darius

Draven

Dr. Mundo

Evelynn

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Garen

Gragas

Graves

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jax

Jhin

Jinx

Kai'Sa

Lux

Lee Sin

Malphite

Master Yi

Miss Fortune

Nami

Nasus

Olaf

Orianna

Seraphine

Shyvana

Singed

Sona

Soraka

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

Vayne

Vi

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Zed

Ziggs

With this being said, it remains to be seen which champions might make their way into Wild Rift after the Regional Open Beta begins from 27 October 2020.