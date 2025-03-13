Will 33 Immortals come to PlayStation 5?

33 Immortals is a new roguelike game that is set for launch on March 18th, 2025. However, if you're hoping to play it on PS5, there’s some bad news — 33 Immortals won’t be launching on PlayStation 5, at least not for now.

The game is set to release on Xbox Game Pass, PC, and the Epic Games Store, leaving PS5 and Nintendo Switch players out of the action for the time being. Here’s what we know so far.

33 Immortals isn't coming to PS5

33 Immortals is an MMO-inspired game (Image via Thunder Lotus Games)

The decision not to bring 33 Immortals to PS5 isn’t surprising, considering that Xbox has been securing exclusive partnerships with game developers for its Game Pass service. Still, that doesn’t mean PS5 owners lose hope completely. If 33 Immortals performs well — selling millions of copies and receiving positive reviews — there’s always a chance that the developers might consider expanding to other platforms, including PS5.

Key gameplay feature to know

This chaotic roguelike MMO-inspired game demands teamwork, strategy, and quick reflexes to survive. Here’s a breakdown of its key features:

Pick Up and Raid: Condemned to eternal punishment? Not so fast. You’re rising against your fate, leading a rebellion to escape eternal destruction.

33-Player Co-Op: Strength comes in numbers. Team up with 32 other players, combine powerful co-op attacks, and keep each other alive through brutal boss fights.

Strength comes in numbers. Team up with 32 other players, combine powerful co-op attacks, and keep each other alive through brutal boss fights. Rise Above the Almighty: Face God’s wrath with weapons forged from sins and virtues. Upgrade your soul permanently and adapt your playstyle to survive.

Face God’s wrath with weapons forged from sins and virtues. Upgrade your soul permanently and adapt your playstyle to survive. Inspired by Divine Comedy: The game’s hand-drawn art style and narrative are rooted in Dante’s Divine Comedy — but this time, you’re not just passing through Hell, you’re fighting your way out.

PC players can access it through the Epic Games Store or Xbox App with PC Game Pass, while Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also stream it via cloud gaming. The download size is fairly small — 4.59 GB on PC and 3 GB on Xbox — making it easy to install even with limited storage.

While PS5 players might feel left out for now, gaming history shows that exclusivity deals don’t always last forever. If 33 Immortals becomes a hit, Thunder Lotus Games may decide to expand its audience by releasing it on PS5 in the future. For now, PS5 users must wait and see how 33 Immortals performs on other platforms.

