Will BGMI Lite's system requirements be similar to PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite players have been looking forward to BGMI Lite's arrival ever since the country-specific version for PUBG Mobile was released in the form of BGMI a few months ago.

Nonetheless, the developers are yet to officially announce its release, much to the disappointment of the playerbase. However, not all hope is lost as certain influencers have hinted at an imminent release.

One of the big questions that many players wonder about is whether BGMI Lite will have the same requirements as PUBG Mobile Lite upon its release.

Note: BGMI Lite is yet to be released, and this article talks about the expected requirements of the game.

Are BGMI Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite expected to have similar system requirements?

The answer is yes because it is evident that BGMI Lite will be the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite. It's comparable to how BGMI and PUBG Mobile have similar features and requirements.

As a result, gamers can expect BGMI Lite's system requirements to be less demanding, and users with low-end devices will be able to enjoy a smooth battle royale experience.

These are the requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite as stated on Tencent Games Helpshift (Image via Tencent)

According to the Tencent Games Helpshift page, these are the requirements mentioned for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1 or higher

RAM: 1GB or higher

The installation pack is about 720 MB

The Lite version is only for Android OS

Consequently, the requirements for BGMI Lite can be expected to be in the same ballpark.

Account data transfer was made available with the release of BGMI (Image via BGMI)

When BGMI Lite is released, the developers will likely include an account transfer feature, allowing users to transfer their items from their original PUBG Mobile Lite account to BGMI Lite. The same was done when BGMI was made available.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the wait for the game's release continues and the developers have yet to announce it officially. The only thing players can do right now is wait for Krafton to release a statement about BGMI Lite.

Edited by Siddharth Satish