Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be on sale for Black Friday?

Black Friday sales refer to the massive discount event every November in the United States of America.

Many retailers hand out massive price drops around this time on all sorts of items, including games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the most recent installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

The game was highly-anticipated by the entire COD fraternity after the release of Modern Warfare and Warzone. The whole community assumed that since most retailers hand out titles at massive discounts on Black Friday, the same would happen for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for Black Friday?

There has been no confirmation from Treyarch Studios about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being on sale for Black Friday. It's official Twitter handle has no such information available.

It’s good to be back. pic.twitter.com/L9CiiM9Ap9 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 16, 2020

Considering that it's been aroutwo weeks since the game's launch, it is improbable the game would be on sale for Black Friday. Major retailers have also made no such statements regarding the game being on sale on the occasion.

However, there's a high chance that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be on sale during the Christmas week, like many other titles on Steam and other online platforms.

Off late, though, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a double XP and a double weapon XP event going on. The event started on 25th November and will run through the entire week.

✅ Double XP

✅ Double Weapon XP



Now live all week long. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/4F6jPzgC2R — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 24, 2020

Overall, the game hasn't been received well by the entire community. Individual bits have succeeded, but overall, the game feels bloated, especially for its size.

In addition to Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weighs in at a massive 250 GB, half the size of the solid-state drive of the new PS5. Many players have been complaining about its size, and it's about time Activision takes note.