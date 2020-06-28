Will Cyberpunk 2077 have Multiplayer?

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on the 19th of June 2020, and the game will ship with the single-player campaign.

Plans of a multi-player component have been confirmed by CD Projekt Red, and the game will eventually have Multiplayer.

CD Projekt Red's next release is perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated titles of the past few years. Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a 19th of November 2020 release, after a delay due to developmental concerns.

The game was revealed all the way back in 2013, with a trailer that has since been considered one of the greatest cinematic trailers of all-time. The game is set in a dystopian future where cybernetic enhancements are the norm.

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the original tabletop role-playing game called Cyberpunk 2020, which came out in 1988. Cyberpunk 2077 will be a single-player first-person shooter RPG set in the futuristic Night City.

Players got their first look at the gameplay in a 40-minute deep dive trailer released by CD Projekt Red. The gameplay showcased the intriguing world of Cyberpunk that is Night City, and its colourful characters.

The depth in gameplay and story was brilliantly showcased, as the 40-minute gameplay was only a side mission in the game. The game looks it will probably have a huge single-player campaign comparable to the masterful Witcher 3 campaign.

1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

Multiplayer games have been extremely popular amongst the gaming community ever since there have been games that support multiplayer. CD Projekt Red is yet to reveal more information regarding the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red are mostly focusing on Cyberpunk 2077 as a single-player experience, but have assured that there will be a multiplayer component eventually.

They have stated that their primary focus will be single-player add-ons and DLCs akin to the Witcher DLCs which were received extremely well. Therefore, it seems likely that the multiplayer will only arrive once the developers are done with the single-player DLCs.

There is not much information regarding the Multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077, but players can expect the same first-person action of the single-player component.