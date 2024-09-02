Will Deadlock be available on Xbox and PS5? Possibilities explored

Valve's new MOBA shooter, Deadlock is no longer a secret now. It has surpassed over 160,000 live concurrent players despite being an invite-only game. The hype around this game is massive and it is likely to become one of the biggest live service games of all time. It has received mostly positive reception from both players and streamers so far.

Many players are curious about whether this game will be available for Xbox and PS5 or not. Unfortunately, it is not available for consoles yet but there's still hope. This article will explore the possibility of Deadlock coming to consoles.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Also, the information in this article is subject to change, as it is based on the current Early Development Build of the game.

When could Deadlock come to Xbox and PS5?

The game is in Early Development Build right now (Image via Valve)

Deadlock is a 6v6 strategic shooter game in which the teams aim to dominate the opponents by capturing their defense points and taking over each other's posts. It is quite a slow game, with the average duration per match being well over 35 minutes. The Early Development Build of this game was officially released by Valve on August 24, 2024.

As of now, the game is in playtesting mode, and players can only access it if someone who already has the game sends an invite link. There's little to no information given about the game on the Steam store page, leaving the community confused.

With that said, there is no console build currently available for this game and it can only be accessed on a desktop. However, the PS5 and Xbox versions will likely come with the public release of the game. The end date for invite-only playtesting is not known yet.

How to get an invite to play Deadlock?

As mentioned before, the only way to get access to this game is by getting an invitation from someone who already has it in their library. There are various people and content creators who are doing the good deed of providing free invites to the game via Reddit forums and Steam community groups.

Beware that some people are also sharing fake links that redirect to suspicious websites that look similar to Steam. Do not click any links shared by unknown people. The best way of getting an invite would be to add someone on Steam as a friend who already has the game and request them to send an invite manually, without involving any external links.

That is all we know about Deadlock as of now. It is to be noted that a lot of information provided in this article is subject to change as the game is in an early development phase. Nonetheless, it is a unique game that would be fun to play with your friends and has great potential to become one of the biggest esports titles in the world.

