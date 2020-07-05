Fortnite: Will Epic Games host the World Cup in 2020?

The first Fortnite World Cup in 2019 was a huge success and garnered worldwide attention.

Epic Games, in April, announced that the Fortnite World Cup for this year was being cancelled.

credit: cnet.com

It would be accurate to say that the inaugural Fortnite World cup was a success. The three-day event had over 19000 people in attendance while close to 2.3 million watched it online. It was the biggest Fortnite tournament ever held, and gamers from all over the world participated in the event.

The event took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The solo event was won by 17-year-old American Bugha. On the other hand, the duos event was won by Aqua and Nyhrox. There was also a creative event, which was won by Faze Cizzorz's team.

credit:theverge.com

The amount of publicity and worldwide attention that the event got was clear evidence of the event's success. As Epic games promised to make the World Cup a yearly affair, we examine if the current situation will allow Epic Games to conduct the World Cup this year.

credit: reddit.com

Fortnite World Cup 2020

Ever since the pandemic broke out and it became clear that various sporting tournaments and other events will be affected, speculation had been rife about the Fortnite World Cup, as well. While some fans thought that the event is too big for Fortnite to cancel and therefore it will be held online, others did not agree.

In April, this year, Epic announced that the World cup for this year is being cancelled, and all physical events that were scheduled to be held this year have also been moved online. This led to a lot of complaints, and users around the world talked about how the World Cup could have been moved online as well.

credit: youtube.com

In a later clarification, Epic Games revealed that they wanted to conduct the event online, but realized it was simply impossible to do so. The tournament required the setting up of servers all around the world, which wasn't feasible.

credit: twitter.com

credit: twitter.com

However, various other online competitions that Fortnite had scheduled will go ahead as planned, such as the series invitational. The annual Series invitational features winners from past competitions and various celebrities.