After nearly seven years of its development, audiences around the world finally got their chance to continue the story in The Last of Us Part II. After a tedious testing developmental cycle that was plagued with setbacks, Naughty Dog prevailed and delivered a generation-defining game in The Last of Us Part II.

The expectations and the hype behind the much-awaited sequel could not be overstated. Following up on what is considered one of the most beautiful games of the modern era is no easy feat for any developer.

The Last of Us was not only one of the best-selling games on the PS3, and later on the PS4, but also one of the most critically acclaimed games in the history of games.

A lot of people felt that that the ending of The Last of Us was as definitive as an ending could get and felt a sequel was unwarranted. To a lot of players, the ending to the first game wrapped things up quite masterfully and left no room for a sequel.

However, fans were pleasantly surprised when Naughty Dog dropped the trailer for The Last of Us Part II, but some still had their reservations whether a sequel was required for such a masterfully created narrative.

Will there be a Last of Us Part III?

Joel. Tommy and Ellie Joel is laid to rest in The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II ended on quite the definitive note and players feel the possibility of a sequel seems unlikely and not needed.

Let us recap what actually went down in the finale of The Last of Us Part II and figure out whether there is even room for a sequel.

Abby and Ellie [SPOILER WARNING]

At the end of the game, after the climatic battle between Abby and Ellie, both the characters go their separate ways, and their saga comes to a close. With Ellie choosing to let go of her vengeance and letting Abby live and the latter on her way to the Fireflies.

Ellie walks off into the sunset, leaving behind an empty house and Joel's gift to Ellie (the guitar) and her destination is unknown to the player. Maybe she could be making her way back to Jackson, or just simply walking into the wilderness to find a purpose in the new world.

Abby's fate seems to have more of a definitive closure, with her reuniting with the Fireflies along with Lev. Her journey comes to an end after she has reclaimed her humanity through Lev and letting Ellie survive.

There seems to be little room with a sequel continuing Ellie's story as no possible storyline seems to be emerging here. Also, the players would much rather believe Ellie found her way back to Jackson to live a quiet life.

"There is no Last of Us without Joel and Ellie"

Neil Druckmann, in many interviews, has stated that there is no Last of Us without Joel and Ellie. Players have often wondered whether Naughty Dog could explore other stories from the world of The Last of Us, perhaps even continuing Abby's story.

But, to Neil Druckmann, Joel and Ellie are the core of the story, and it just wouldn't seem right without the inclusion of either. Naughty Dog has been able to create a wonderful world, one that is bursting with possibilities of other stories being told.

However, the possibility of a spin-off title like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as a DLC might be appreciated by fans. Fans have long been demanding a look at Joel and Tommy's history before the former met Ellie.

The 25 years Joel and Tommy spent surviving in the brutal world of The Last of Us has been the subject of many player's fascination. Perhaps a DLC or spin-off title featuring Joel and Tommy would be greatly appreciated, but that seems unlikely.

Joel is laid to rest in the sequel.

Neil Druckmann's interview with GQ and financial success of The Last of Us

Neil Druckman, Game director on The Last of Us and Part II (image credits: pdvg.it)

Given how successful The Last of Us has been, both commercially and critically, it only makes sense (financially) for Naughty Dog to come up with a sequel. In an interview with GQ regarding the possibility of a sequel, Neil Druckmann had this to say:

"As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities, and my mind can't help but think about the next thing. So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP."

While this isn't concrete and it is merely him suggesting the possibility of a sequel emerging in his mind towards the end of developmental cycles. It also means that Naughty Dog have their eye on the ball with the next project already.