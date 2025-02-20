Will there be a new game plus mode in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set to bring an exciting adventure to fans, and many are already wondering if a new game plus mode will be included. Scheduled to release on February 21, 2025, this latest spin-off in SEGA’s iconic franchise follows Goro Majima as he navigates a pirate-infested version of Hawaii. But will there be a way to replay the game with all your progress intact?

Ad

The good news is that SEGA has confirmed a new game plus mode for Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. However, it won’t be available right away. This game mode will be released as a free post-launch update through a post-release patch, though the exact date hasn’t been specified yet.

New game plus mode confirmed for Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Ad

Trending

Ad

During a recent Like a Dragon Direct showcase, Sega confirmed that Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will indeed have a new game plus mode, but there’s a catch. Unlike the previous entry, this mode won't be tied to any paid edition.

Instead, it will be released as part of a free post-launch update. This move has been welcomed by fans who were disappointed with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s approach. It shows that Sega is listening to feedback and is eager to keep the player base happy.

Ad

The announcement was made during a presentation focused on the upcoming Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, highlighting several new gameplay elements such as land and sea combat, ship customization, crew building, and other side activities. The game plus mode was confirmed towards the end, but Sega didn’t dive too deep into the specifics, leaving some questions about what exactly will carry over in this replay mode.

Check out: 7 things to know before playing Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Ad

When sill the new game plus mode be available?

Combat in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via Sega)

Sega confirmed new game plus mode will arrive as part of a "post-release patch", but they didn't specify an exact date. With the game launching on February 21, 2025, it’s safe to assume that the update won’t be too far behind.

Ad

Based on past patterns, Sega usually releases post-launch content within a few weeks or months, so players might not have to wait long to dive back in with all their acquired gear and upgrades.

Check out: Is Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii an open-world game?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.