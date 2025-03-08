Will there be a NewGame+ mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Despite all the odds, Assassin's Creed Shadows is almost nearing its global release. While the base game is reportedly going to feature a lot of content that could hook the player for 30 to 40 hours, many are wondering if it will also feature a New Game+ to give more incentives to play the game multiple times.

Ad

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Shadows won’t have a New Game+ option on launch. However, there are plans for the mode to be added to the game in a future update, but it will depend on player feedback. In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the NewGame+ mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Will the post game plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows feature New Game+?

Official in-game screenshot (Image via Ubisoft)

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed titles, Shadows will not have a Season Pass or a long-term DLC roadmap. Instead, the only confirmed expansion so far is Claws of Awaji. This post-game DLC will continue the adventures of the main characters, Naoe and Yasuke. It will offer over 10 hours of additional content and introduce new weapons, abilities, and gear.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Is Assassin's Creed Shadows an open-world game?

While Claws of Awaji is set to release in 2025, Ubisoft has not announced any other expansions or major updates. However, the company has stated that they will closely monitor player feedback. This means that if there is enough demand, additional content — including a New Game+ mode — could be added later.

A lot is riding on the success of Shadows. The last couple of years have been challenging for Ubisoft. With back-to-back flops and financial disasters, the company is on the brink of getting sold off, according to reports. If this new AC game also joins the growing list of Ubisoft disappointments, the future of the company will be extremely uncertain.

Ad

Official in-game screenshot (Image via Ubisoft)

The success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will also likely play a big role in determining the future content of the game. If it proves to be a major hit, Ubisoft could expand its post-launch plans beyond Claws of Awaji, including any additional expansions and everything else the fanbase is hoping from the game.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows delay might give it the breathing room it needs, as fans believe “This is 100 percent because Feb is stacked”

For now, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is launching without a New Game+ mode, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table. Until the devs add the mode, if you wish to expand your playtime of the game, you can simply buy the DLC, Claws of Awaji. This DLC will be much “spookier” compared to the base game, according to the reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.