Will Starfield have mod support?

Starfield is poised to release on November 11, later this year, and fans are more excited than ever as the hype surrounding this sci-fi outer space role-playing game ramps up.

It is a brand new IP from Bethesda, whose prowess in creating fantastic open-world games has been proven repeatedly with the Elder Scrolls and the Fallout series games.

Mods have also been part and parcel of Bethesda titles. The community surrounding the games has created a monumental amount of content - defining one of the core identities of a Bethesda RPG.

Skyrim and Fallout mods have been such a phenomenon that even fully-fledged games have developed out of an erstwhile mod, Forgotten City being a shining example.

All of this has been possible due to the modding support provided by Bethesda in the form of the Creation Engine - providing enthusiasts to create modifications to their heart’s content.

Starfield will have full mod support, confirmed by Bethesda head Todd Howard

As previously revealed, Starfield and the upcoming Elder Scrolls title(TESVI) are utilizing the next iteration of the Creation Engine, which powered The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Bethesda is calling the new one "Creation Engine 2".

Like previous Bethesda titles, Starfield will also have full modding support. Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard confirmed this during a Reddit AMA:

“Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

While Howard didn't go into any further details, his response didn't indicate a scaling back of mod support in the new game. If anything, it sounds like the modding scene will be even more robust than in Skyrim and Fallout.

An important thing to note here is that the knowledge base surrounding the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games have fostered for over a decade, based on the Creation Engine.

Depending on the changes brought forth by Creation Engine 2, it remains to be seen how the existing modding community transitions into the new game.

Given the new IP’s sci-fi setting, it is only time before skilled modders create mods inspired by Star Wars and Star Trek for Starfield. Its expansive world, revealed so far by the various trailers and constellation logs, will provide a grand canvas for modders.

Another thing worth mentioning is the drawback of consoles regarding mods - as script extender-based mods for Skyrim and Fallout don’t work on consoles. Gamers will keep an eye out for whether Bethesda can provide a workaround so that all Starfield mods work on different platforms.

