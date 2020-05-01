Win Every Ludo King Game - Ludo King Rules, Features, and Tricks to win more!

'Ludo King' is a popular board game that is played by 2 to 6 players.

If you are good at board games, Ludo King should be number one on your list of games to try.

Ludo, also known as 'Pachisi' traditionally, is a centuries-old game that originated in India. For a game that's been around for over three thousand years, it sure doesn't disappoint.

As you play and progress in the game, you begin to think more sharply. With every dice rolled you may find yourself jumping around as a jolt of excitement runs through you while you muse about the uncertain outcome.

However, unlike other games, 'Luck' does play quite a substantial role in deciding the course of a game in Ludo King. The game has been around since 2016. However, its the abundant free time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has helped Ludo King rise to prominence during the last few months.

Ludo King Features

1) Customised chatting in-game

Players can send pre-defined messages to each other while playing the game. The app also provides an option to connect with friends on Facebook.

2) Offline 6-Player feature

The game application has an option to play 'Local multiplayer mode' where you can play with up to six other players (AI's) without the internet.

3) Real-Time online players

This feature allows you to track the number of players online in real-time and an opportunity to hop on an for a game of Ludo with random players from around the world.

4) Resume option

Ludo King offline version allows you to save your progress and continue the game from where you last left at any given point.

Ludo King Rules

If you are unsure of rules that Ludo King follows, here is everything that you need to know before hopping into a game with your friends.

- Ludo is played between 2 to 6 players

- The game continues until all players have moved their token to the center of the board.

- To move a token on the board, players need to score a six on the dice.

- If a player rolls six thrice, their turn automatically skips.

- Coloured Squares and Stars are safe spaces on the board.

- In order to win the game, your tokens have to move onto the board and circle the entire board.

Before we move on to the more tactical Ludo King tricks, understand this:

Ludo is a game about handling probabilities to the best of your abilities and ensuring you make calculated decisions and not instinctive ones.

Ludo King Tricks that can help you improve your game

Ludo King Tips to help you ace every game!

Here are a few Ludo King tips that you can implement from your next game. These tips will help you climb up the stairs of Ludo greatness.

1) The Rule of 7

As a rule of thumb, you should always think ahead of your opponents. '7 Steps' in particular.

No one likes to have an opponent's token land on them as soon as they move on the board. If an opponent's token does land on you, you have to move all the way back into your home base and beat the odds to a six on the dice in order to move out again.

The safest place to be on the board is seven steps ahead of your opponent. Why? The highest roll on the dice is six, that ensures the best chance of your survival, unless your opponent gets too lucky and gets to roll his/her dice again.

2) Play the waiting game

If your tokens are placed on a safe zone (star-shapes on the board) and you do not have a good dice roll, meaning, you have a chance of exposing yourself to your opponents, avoid doing that.

It's safer to wait them out than to get sent back to your base and having to do it all over again.

3) Understand the rolling rules

There are three situations where you can roll the dice immediately after your previous roll:

- You scored a six on the dice.

- You've just sent an opponent's token back to their home base.

- You've brought a token to the last square towards the center of the board.

Understanding these rules can put you in an advantageous position when you have an opportunity to roll the dice a second time around. Use it with caution and strategic thinking.

Here are a few other Ludo King tips/pointers to keep in mind while playing the game.