Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All details explained 

Classified as a legendary character, the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom was introduced with the Piercer of Darkness update and arrived in-game on September 4, 2024. This specific unit is a ranged-type cookie and should be positioned in the rear. It's worth mentioning that the Wind Archer first appeared as a non-player character (NPC) in the Towards the Light Story, where he overhears the Millennial Tree Cookie.

This article highlights every single detail about the newly released Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom.

All details of Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Expand Tweet

Trending

The description of the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom mentions that he used to be a wind that loved the green forest. In fact, he used to spend his time spreading fresh and sweet fragrances across jungles.

One day, a mysterious being granted this wind the power to purify evil and save the world. This transformed him into the Wind Archer Cookie, a guardian of the forest, who shoots his Arrow of Gale to push back and stun enemies. When transformed, this cookie is immune to all debuffs except for Curse.

His Pursuer's Arrow can attack up to five enemies with the highest ATK, applying the Trace of the Wind and Pursuer debuffs. Furthermore, the Pursuer explodes once it reaches max stacks.

Here are the stats and skills of the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Max HP: +30%

Transformation: 11 seconds

Tailwind: DEF +15%

ATK SPD: +10% for 10 seconds

Arrow of Gale

Expand Tweet

DMG: 182.5% of ATK, ignores 40% of target's DMG Resist

Stun: 2.5 seconds

Trace of the Wind: DMG from the team's Wind-type cookies will be -30% of the total DMG, while the DMG received from other enemies will be -12% for 30 seconds

Mighty Gale: DMG Resist Bypass +2%, ATK: +1.5% (self) for 8.0 seconds

Pursuer's Arrow

DMG: 89.3% of ATK + 9.4% of target's HP.

Pursuer: 7 seconds; stacks up to three times

Pursuer DMG: 10.5% of the total HP, 166. 3% of ATK

Pursuer Area DMG: 219.7% of ATK

Pursuer Cooldown: 1 second

Trace of the Wind: DMG inflicted on Wind-type cookies will be 30% less and DMG deal to allies will be 7% less for 30 seconds.

Last Wind

DMG: 912.4% of ATK + 50.3% additional damage per stack of Might Gale. Ignores 40% of target's DMG Resist.

Cyclone duration: 2.5 seconds and cannot be affected by enemies' Debuff Resist.

That is everything you need to know about the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. We hope this guide will help you have an incredible time with this new character.

More articles related to Cookie Run Kingdom by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!