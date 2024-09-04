Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All details explained 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Sep 04, 2024 13:53 GMT
The Wind Archer Cookie is here! (Image via Devsisters)

Classified as a legendary character, the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom was introduced with the Piercer of Darkness update and arrived in-game on September 4, 2024. This specific unit is a ranged-type cookie and should be positioned in the rear. It's worth mentioning that the Wind Archer first appeared as a non-player character (NPC) in the Towards the Light Story, where he overhears the Millennial Tree Cookie.

This article highlights every single detail about the newly released Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom.

All details of Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

The description of the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom mentions that he used to be a wind that loved the green forest. In fact, he used to spend his time spreading fresh and sweet fragrances across jungles.

One day, a mysterious being granted this wind the power to purify evil and save the world. This transformed him into the Wind Archer Cookie, a guardian of the forest, who shoots his Arrow of Gale to push back and stun enemies. When transformed, this cookie is immune to all debuffs except for Curse.

His Pursuer's Arrow can attack up to five enemies with the highest ATK, applying the Trace of the Wind and Pursuer debuffs. Furthermore, the Pursuer explodes once it reaches max stacks.

Here are the stats and skills of the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom:

  • Max HP: +30%
  • Transformation: 11 seconds
  • Tailwind: DEF +15%
  • ATK SPD: +10% for 10 seconds

Arrow of Gale

  • DMG: 182.5% of ATK, ignores 40% of target's DMG Resist
  • Stun: 2.5 seconds
  • Trace of the Wind: DMG from the team's Wind-type cookies will be -30% of the total DMG, while the DMG received from other enemies will be -12% for 30 seconds
  • Mighty Gale: DMG Resist Bypass +2%, ATK: +1.5% (self) for 8.0 seconds

Pursuer's Arrow

  • DMG: 89.3% of ATK + 9.4% of target's HP.
  • Pursuer: 7 seconds; stacks up to three times
  • Pursuer DMG: 10.5% of the total HP, 166. 3% of ATK
  • Pursuer Area DMG: 219.7% of ATK
  • Pursuer Cooldown: 1 second
  • Trace of the Wind: DMG inflicted on Wind-type cookies will be 30% less and DMG deal to allies will be 7% less for 30 seconds.

Last Wind

  • DMG: 912.4% of ATK + 50.3% additional damage per stack of Might Gale. Ignores 40% of target's DMG Resist.
  • Cyclone duration: 2.5 seconds and cannot be affected by enemies' Debuff Resist.

That is everything you need to know about the Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. We hope this guide will help you have an incredible time with this new character.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
