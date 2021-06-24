Windows 11 is gearing up to be the best gaming OS yet as Microsoft reveal all their cards

Microsoft has officially unveiled the next generation of its PC operating system, Windows 11.

Microsoft’s Windows OS has been the most used desktop and laptop operating system since its dos days. After that Microsoft Windows has received many major iterations, such as Windows 95, Windows 98, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, and finally Windows 10.

While initially Windows 10 was supposed to be the final Windows OS, with it receiving continuous updates, the plans changed.

Windows 11 introduces a major redesign, bringing in features from the canceled Windows 10X, and applying a fresh coat of paint. Windows 11 introduces some major improvements specifically targeted towards gamers, with close integration with the Xbox app.

From Auto HDR to Direct storage API, how Windows 11 introduces features for gaming

With the arrival of a new version of Windows, the first thought that came into everyone’s mind was that of optimization. While Microsoft mentions that games run best on Windows 11, it would be wise not to hold high expectations for an increase in framerate.

Previously, well-known YouTuber 'Hardware Unboxed' ran multiple benchmarks in Windows 10 and the leaked version of Windows 11 and found its performance virtually identical.

While the pre-release leaked version is not totally indicative of the final product, it is pretty fair to say there won’t be a massive increase in performance.

However, that isn’t barring Microsoft from adding features targeted at games. Here are some of the notable additions for gaming on Windows 11.

Auto HDR

Microsoft is carrying over their Auto HDR technology from the Xbox Series X consoles to Windows 11. The technology applies HDR to non-native HDR games. Xbox demonstrated the technology with Skyrim and promised that over 1000 games will support Auto HDR at launch.

Direct storage API

The Direct Storage API is another feature coming over from the Xbox Series of consoles. The API will allow the GPU to directly access the storage, bypassing the CPU, to load frames faster. This has the potential to boost the framerate.

The Xbox App

Previously the games from Microsoft were split between the Xbox App and the Microsoft Store. With Windows 11, the new Xbox app will let players control their entire game library, regardless of the game pass, from one place.

While Windows 11 may seem like an update only in design, certain small improvements will open up the door for future implementations. Windows 11 is all set to arrive later this year.

