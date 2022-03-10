Wings Interactive's Women's Day Sale features critically acclaimed and upcoming games from women-led studios

Wings Interactive's Women's Day Sale on Steam is a much-needed celebration that acknowledges titles that have been developed by women-led studios and the sheer effort, creativity and imagination that go into it. The event went live on March 7 and will end a few days later on March 11.

The role of female gamers and developers within the video game industry has often been overlooked, disregarded and/or stereotyped. In an ongoing attempt to engage in conversations to recognize and get rid of such preconceived notions, events like Wings Interactive's Women's Day Sale are of paramount importance.

From March 7 to March 11, players can tune into Wings Interactive's Steam page to check out the proceedings of their Women's Day Sale

Wings states that their mission is to "find talented, diverse teams and fund their high potential games," which they hope "will lead to more unique ideas coming to life, new voices being heard, and new games that cater to a wide variety of players."

In their official statement regarding the event, the organizer states:

"Featuring over 200 top selling, critically-acclaimed, and upcoming games made by women-led studios, the Women’s Day Sale introduces gamers to the diversity of talent behind some of the most creative, popular and unique video games on Steam."

The sale includes discounts on select titles like Pushy and Pully in Blockland, an endearing multiplayer arcade game, Button City, a narrative adventure game revolving around a fox and his friends, and Unpacking, the award-winning game about packing and unpacking. The event also provides game previews of "soon-to-be released projects."

WINGS @wingsfundme

BIRTH from



An adventure

store.steampowered.com/app/1889040/Bi…

#wishlistwednesday #games We are very proud to announce our newest WINGS-funded game:BIRTH from @handfulofbugs An adventure #puzzlegame about constructing a creature from spare bones & organs found around the city in order to quell your loneliness. We are very proud to announce our newest WINGS-funded game:BIRTH from @handfulofbugs!An adventure #puzzlegame about constructing a creature from spare bones & organs found around the city in order to quell your loneliness.store.steampowered.com/app/1889040/Bi…#wishlistwednesday #games https://t.co/lgvVhJDkqE

The list includes games like Kabaret, filled with monsters from Southeast Asian myths and folklore, Lord Winklebottom Investigates, the world's foremost detective on his most challenging case, Birth, an adventure puzzle game about structuring a creature from "spare bones and organs found around the city," and Illuminaria, a resource-management game with intelligent robots.

Wings mentions that the "criteria for games participating in this event is that they are made by teams led by women and have a positive or higher review score on Steam." Their aim is to renew the event every year while looking to "include different criteria to showcase an even wider diversity of creators and games."

WINGS @wingsfundme



LIVE NOW through March 11th, 2022 at 10am PST - show your support by following/wishlisting some games on

bit.ly/WomenDayEvent



#wishlistwednesday #indiegames An incredible variety of #games by Women-led studios are featured in the #WomensDaySteam Event!LIVE NOW through March 11th, 2022 at 10am PST - show your support by following/wishlisting some games on @Steam An incredible variety of #games by Women-led studios are featured in the #WomensDaySteam Event!LIVE NOW through March 11th, 2022 at 10am PST - show your support by following/wishlisting some games on @Steam! ✨bit.ly/WomenDayEvent#wishlistwednesday #indiegames https://t.co/P65qD2QMVK

The event will showcase streaming broadcasts from the developers themselves featuring the games. Players can tune in to check out the games on display and hear the developers discuss their work. Wings Interactive's Women's Day Sale is an excellent venture that is both necessary and timely.

Edited by Atul S