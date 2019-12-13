PUBG Lite: Winter update arrives; here are the full patch notes
13 Dec 2019, 14:51 IST
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite has finally received a new patch update after a short maintenance break. The game's servers were taken down for the arrival of the new update on December 12, 2019. PUBG Lite's official blog read:
"Maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Server maintenance will be held until approximately 11:00 AM UTC. Please bear with us as we quickly work to bring you the next update."
PUBG Lite Patch Notes: 12 December 2019
The winter update brings along a lot of new content. Here's a quick glimpse of the patch notes:
Major Updates
- New Season Pass valid from Dec 12th, 2019 ~ Feb 6th, 2020
- Added TPP to Arcade Mode
- Players can also play Arcade Mode in TPP in Custom Match
- Players can now attach red dot or hologram to Micro UZI.
New Faces Added
- Added new female/male faces to appearance.
- Just like other faces, users can choose from three different skin tones and all hairstyles
Christmas Decorations in the Lobby and Starting Island
- Developers have changed the concept of the lobby to celebrate the end of the year.
- Every map will have a Christmas tree in the starting island.
- The Christmas tree disappears once players jump to parachute.
Color Blindness and Color-Deficiency
- The colour of scope and reticle can change accordingly to the selected colourblind type.
- The colour of blood effect, smoke from supply crate and red/blue zone displayed on the map can change according to the selected colourblind type.
Optimization
- Improved frame drop rate for zoom-in and zoom-out of the scope.
- Improved partial frame drop rate when moving around building-dense towns.
PUBG Lite's official announcement on their Facebook Page read:
