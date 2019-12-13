PUBG Lite: Winter update arrives; here are the full patch notes

PUBG Lite Winter Update

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite has finally received a new patch update after a short maintenance break. The game's servers were taken down for the arrival of the new update on December 12, 2019. PUBG Lite's official blog read:

"Maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Server maintenance will be held until approximately 11:00 AM UTC. Please bear with us as we quickly work to bring you the next update."

PUBG Lite Patch Notes: 12 December 2019

The winter update brings along a lot of new content. Here's a quick glimpse of the patch notes:

Major Updates

New Season Pass valid from Dec 12th, 2019 ~ Feb 6th, 2020

Added TPP to Arcade Mode

Players can also play Arcade Mode in TPP in Custom Match

Players can now attach red dot or hologram to Micro UZI.

New Faces Added

Added new female/male faces to appearance.

Just like other faces, users can choose from three different skin tones and all hairstyles

Christmas Decorations in the Lobby and Starting Island

Developers have changed the concept of the lobby to celebrate the end of the year.

Every map will have a Christmas tree in the starting island.

The Christmas tree disappears once players jump to parachute.

Color Blindness and Color-Deficiency

The colour of scope and reticle can change accordingly to the selected colourblind type.

The colour of blood effect, smoke from supply crate and red/blue zone displayed on the map can change according to the selected colourblind type.

Optimization

Improved frame drop rate for zoom-in and zoom-out of the scope.

Improved partial frame drop rate when moving around building-dense towns.

