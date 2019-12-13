×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PUBG Lite: Winter update arrives; here are the full patch notes

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
13 Dec 2019, 14:51 IST

PUBG Lite Winter Update
PUBG Lite Winter Update

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite has finally received a new patch update after a short maintenance break. The game's servers were taken down for the arrival of the new update on December 12, 2019. PUBG Lite's official blog read:

"Maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Server maintenance will be held until approximately 11:00 AM UTC. Please bear with us as we quickly work to bring you the next update."

PUBG Lite Patch Notes: 12 December 2019

The winter update brings along a lot of new content. Here's a quick glimpse of the patch notes:

Major Updates 

  • New Season Pass valid from Dec 12th, 2019 ~ Feb 6th, 2020
  • Added TPP to Arcade Mode
  • Players can also play Arcade Mode in TPP in Custom Match
  • Players can now attach red dot or hologram to Micro UZI.

New Faces Added

  • Added new female/male faces to appearance.
  • Just like other faces, users can choose from three different skin tones and all hairstyles

Christmas Decorations in the Lobby and Starting Island

  • Developers have changed the concept of the lobby to celebrate the end of the year.
  • Every map will have a Christmas tree in the starting island.
  • The Christmas tree disappears once players jump to parachute.

Color Blindness and Color-Deficiency 

  • The colour of scope and reticle can change accordingly to the selected colourblind type.
  • The colour of blood effect, smoke from supply crate and red/blue zone displayed on the map can change according to the selected colourblind type.

Optimization

  • Improved frame drop rate for zoom-in and zoom-out of the scope. 
  • Improved partial frame drop rate when moving around building-dense towns. 

PUBG Lite's official announcement on their Facebook Page read:









Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Lite
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us