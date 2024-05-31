With the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok for PCs, now would be the perfect time to remaster Bloodborne

Bloodborne is a classic PlayStation 4 exclusive that fans hold dear to their hearts. The title is regarded as one of the best FromSoftware games ever made and is still popular 9 years after its release in 2015. In the recent State of Play event announced by Sony, we saw that God of War Ragnarok is getting a PC port which will be released in September 2024. The PC players are excited for the port so they can finally finish the Norse saga.

However, some players are still waiting to this day to play Bloodborne on PC. Fans have been asking for a PC port for years but it seems the higher-ups at FromSoftware are not hearing the requests. Not only that, but the fans have also been requesting a next-gen patch for Bloodborne to play it at a higher framerate on the PS5, but that plea has gone unheard as well.

Considering that PlayStation exclusives like Spider-Man, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima can get a PC port, why is Bloodborne being left behind in the dust by Sony? Here we will discuss the importance of the PC port of Bloodborne and why it's time for the developers to bring it to the PC platform finally.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Understanding the scenario surrounding Bloodborne on PS4

Bloodborne's PS4 exclusivity was a blessing that now feels like a curse (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/SourceSpy91)

When Bloodborne was first released in 2015, the fanbase immediately accepted it as the best soulslike game from FromSoftware. The atmosphere and the creepy environments set the tone, making it the perfect title for players who prefer Lovecraftian-themed games. While PlayStation 4 users were happy that it was a PS4 exclusive, nobody thought it would be an issue later.

When the PS5 launched and games like God of War and The Last of Us Part 2 received free next-gen patches, the fans believed Bloodborne would be next in line. However, that never happened meaning that even though you could play the title on your PS5 through backward compatibility, you would get a similar performance as you would get on a PS4.

This meant that not only did the PS5 users ever get the next-gen patch of the game, but the PC players never got to experience it either. It remains stuck on the PS4 indefinitely.

It is 2024 and at every State of Play and PlayStation Showcase, the fans wait for a surprise reveal of a PC port of Bloodborne but it never happens.

Why hasn't there been a Bloodborne PC port yet?

Maybe Bloodborne is getting a remake for the PS5 and PC (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/SourceSpy91)

Being one of the best games on the PS4, it would make Sony a lot of money if they decided to port the game to PC. However, the reason there is not a PC port yet might be because they are secretly working on a Bloodborne remake for the PC and PS5. The possibility of a secret remake being in development is quite high when we look at the history of the remakes released for PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 was a remake of the original game from 2013 released for the PS5 and PC in March 2023.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a game from 2017 getting a remake and will probably be released for the PS5 and PC.

Until Dawn is a 2015 game getting a remake which will be released in the fall of 2024 for the PS5 and PC.

All these remakes were of titles that are not even 10 years old which shows that Sony is not hesitant to remake a game that still holds up today, quality and gameplay-wise. This suggests that maybe there is a chance that a remake is currently in development for the PS5 and PC which is why they did not port the PS4 exclusive to the PC yet.

So will there be a PC port for the game in the future?

Well, the answer is yes and no. The chances of Sony porting the game to the PC without first remaking or remastering it are unlikely as every other PC port of their exclusives so far has first been either remastered or remade. While the gameplay seems flawless, it would be fun to see what Sony will do to make the remake better than the original except for updating the graphics.

While all of this is speculation, a PC port of Bloodborne is up in the air as Sony has not confirmed anything and we don't think they will for a while. However, the only thing fans can do is wait for the developers to surprise us at a future PlayStation showcase event.

