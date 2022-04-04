With Zonko's being confirmed, players want the famous Harry Potter pubs and shops in Hogwarts Legacy

The dedicated State of Play confirmed that the world of Hogwarts Legacy will be large. Not only will it comprise the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but also various locations beyond the walls of the castle.

With Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest already showcased and confirmed, WB Games Avalanche mentioned that the popular joke shop, Zonko's, is part of the gameworld.

This has opened the floodgates for those who want to visit and explore a number of popular pubs and shops that are there in the wizarding world. Given that the developers have promised that there will be a number of explorable locations other than Hogwarts, players are eagerly waiting for further news on what they will be.

Fans want the Leaky Cauldron, the Hog's Head, and more to explore in Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world of the Potterverse is filled with iconic alleys, pubs, and shops that fans of both books and films will instantly recognize. Be it Diagon Alley, the Leaky Cauldron, or Ollivanders, the wizarding experience of a student at Hogwarts or a witch or wizard in England will be incomplete without paying a visit to these places.

The Twitter handle of WB Games Avalanche posted on the topic of April Fool's a look at Zonko's with the caption of going on a trip to the famed place of mischief. The Zonko's Joke Shop is situated in Hogsmeade and is a favorite place for Hogwarts students to get jokes and tricks.

According to the Harry Potter wiki, the products sold at the place consisted of "Dungbombs, Hiccough Sweets, Frog Spawn Soap, Sugar Quills, and Nose-Biting Teacups." Players will be interested in seeing if the place is open for business in-game and if they can prank their fellow students.

This has also brought the spotlight on players asking for other locations from the wizarding world that they would like to see in Hogwarts Legacy. The Leaky Cauldron, the Hog's Head, and the Three Broomsticks are some of the most popular pubs among the wizarding community.

The Leaky Cauldron is the oldest pub in London and was built in the 1500s by Daisy Dodderindge. The establishment was supposed to "serve as a gateway between the non-wizarding world and Diagon Alley." The Hog's Head is an iconic inn owned and operated by Aberforth Dumbledore.

Given that the game is set in 1890, players won't see the lesser-known Dumbledore. But according to eagle-eyed fans, the gameplay reveal has possibly hinted towards the pub being present in-game. For many fans, one of the primary absences in the dedicated State of Play was Diagon Alley.

The iconic alley was the site of shops that provided students for the school year at Hogwarts. It was also the location of the only wizarding bank in Great Britain, Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Since the central plotline of Hogwarts Legacy revolves around an impending goblin rebellion, it would be interesting to see if and how the bank is shown in the game.

Other popular shops that players would love to see in Hogwarts Legacy while exploring the game include Flourish and Blotts, the bookshop, the Magical Menagerie, the shop for magical pets, Honeydukes, the sweet shop, and Ollivanders, the iconic wand shop.

Although fans will be excited to explore each of them in their fifth year at Hogwarts, it remains to be seen how the developers will design the gameworld. As Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the holiday period this year, fans may get to see more such images of establishments being shared on social media by the developers.

