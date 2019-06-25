×
Wizards Unite: Can Wizards Unite reach the same heights as Pokemon Go?

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    25 Jun 2019, 22:51 IST

Via Niantic
Via Niantic

Niantic latest game Wizard Unite is now out globally. The game is inspired by Harry Potter Universe bringing magic to your phones.

Those who are unaware Niantic is also responsible for making of Pokemon Go. Let's face it –everyone gave Pokemon Go a try especially at the time of its release. The game generated so much hype that people who are not even interested in Pokemon were binging on it.

Nevertheless, the game became one of the most played game at the time and although the player base has certainly lessened since then, it is still going strong.

Now the big question is can Wizards Unite achieve the same amount of success as Pokemon Go did?

It is very hard to compete with Pokemon Go and its success. The game is based on AR which was something very new back then. Mobile gaming was on the rise and combined with nostalgic factor the game just blew off.

If we take these things into consideration Wizards Unite has its work cut out. Mobile gaming is very common now with games like PUBG, Call of Duty and Arena of Valor being very popular. AR genre is still rare but not something that will intrigue people.

One thing that favours Wizard Unite is the amount of the content available. When Pokemon Go was released, it hardly had any content except for catching wild Pokemons. The game felt more like a catching simulator than anything else. Inspite of that everyone was grinding Pokemon at the beginning. Unlike Pokemon Go Wizard untie has plenty of content available as of now. The game seems bug-free and is very engaging which is a very good thing moving forward.

It would be interesting to see what reception does Wizard Unite get over the course of time. The game is pretty fun and so make sure to give it a try.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

