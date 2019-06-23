Wizards Unite: Latest Harry Potter game now available in India

Via Niantic

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now officially out in India. The much anticipated mobile game is developed by Niantic which is also responsible for the creation of Pokemon Go.

The game was released yesterday in the USA and was released for a further 25 countries including India. You can head over to the Play Store or to the Apple store for downloading the game. The game takes up around 71 MB of your space but will expand once you start downloading all the assets.

You can connect your Facebook account or email id to the game. There is a bunch of details you need to fill out in order to play the game. This includes your name, in-game name, license agreements, etc.

The game opens with the news that a "calamity" has occurred which has resulted in all the magical creatures and artefacts to scatter in the Muggle world. According to the Statute of Secrecy, the Muggle world should never be made aware of the magical society.

Now your job is to enter the Muggle world and find as many magical artefacts and then restore them to their rightful place. You also have to do the same for the magical creatures which are now apparently all spread around in the world. Cast spells to restore the items or creature to their real place.

You are given a registry which keeps a track of all the encounters you made or all the spells you've learned so far.

There is already plenty of content available in the game which is a very good thing moving forward. The game is expected to get only better from this point onwards. Fans would be hoping for similar support from the developers that they showed for Pokemon Go.

So what are you for? Select your favourite house and dice right into the magical world of Harry Potter