Wizards Unite: New Harry Potter game to be released this week

Via Niantic

At the end of the last year, it was revealed that Niantic is working on a new Harry Potter AR game called Wizards Unite. It has been now confirmed that the game will release on June 21st, 2019.

Niantic is the same company responsible for the development of Pokemon GO. The game is still very popular and has a decent player base. Now it's time to dive into another fandom, which is Harry Potter.

You will be able to pick your own house, something everyone wanted to do when they were a kid. However, there is not much at stake, so feel free to select your favourite one. The game is supposed to be an adventure puzzle solving type game where you deal with different crimes.

Auror, Magizoologist, or Professor are the three available paths you can pick from, and based on your choice, you will follow the specific tree line.

The game is AR so it would be interesting to see how well it performs. Pokemon GO was a game changer when it was released. The game instantly gained colossal popularity, and almost everyone was playing it. The demand has certainly declined since then, but it still has a decent player base. There are always new updates rolling in along with different events and raids. Fans will definitely want the same enthusiasm from Niantic for Wizards Unite.

Harry Potter is one of the most commercially successful series out there. It has a big fan following, and although the main series ended years ago, it's still going on with the spin-offs. There are already 2 Fantastic Beast movies, and just like the main Harry Potter series, it will have 7 movies in total. So as far as fandom is concerned, Harry Potter is right there. It would be exciting to see the initial reception of fans around the globe for the game.

