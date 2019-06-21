×
Wizards Unite: The game looks solid at first glance

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
5   //    21 Jun 2019, 23:05 IST

Via Niantic
Via Niantic

Harry Potter Wizards Unite is out now on mobile devices. The much-anticipated game is developed by Niantic, the makers of Pokemon Go. Here is the first look at the game-

The game opens with the news that a "calamity" has occurred which has resulted in all the magical creatures and artifacts to scatter in the Muggle world. According to the Statute of Secrecy, the Muggle world should never be made aware of the magical society. Now your job is to enter the Muggle world and find as many magical artifacts and then restore them to their rightful place. You also have to do the same for the magical creatures which are now apparently all spread around in the world.

Match the shape in the screen to cast the respective spell. By doing so, you will restore the item or a creature to its rightful place. You are given a register which is very similar to a Pokedex in Pokemon Go. It keeps track of all the activities and the spells you have learned. It also highlights all your encounters with different characters.

What led to calamity is still unknown. Everyone is working towards to solve this mystery and also preparing to face the impending doom.

There is already plenty of content available in the game. There is potion brewing, spell learning and all different kind of stuff. There are pre objectives which help you in gaining more XP. You can also battle dark wizards and creatures in certain places. It also has a multiplayer option.

The game overall looks solid and very engaging at the same time. It has the potential to be a big game similar to Pokemon Go. There is no shortage of content and everybody is excited to get a firm grip on the game.


Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.




