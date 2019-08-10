Wolfenstein Youngblood - N**i killing simulator or just a bullet sponge disaster

Wolfenstein came up in 1981 just for one sole purpose - To be the most exhilarating Nazi killing simulator and it was the Wolfenstein 3D that set a standard for today's FPS genre. Looking at how this turned into a grinding RPG disaster with micro-transactions and the developers are actually being harassed on Twitter.

Deluxe edition owners have an option to invite one of their friends using the "Buddy Pass" system. A player can invite only one friend to play with him at a time and can have a good co-op experience. It can be shared with many friends but only one can play at a time. The only downside is that on the console you can't earn achievements when your friend shares the game with his buddy pass.

A still from Wolfenstein Youngblood (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game is set in 1980, almost 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein 2 New Colossus. B.J.'s Twin daughters Jess and Soph Blazkowicz are being trained to be survivors in liberated America on a farm in a remote Texas region known as Mesquite. All the Anti-Nazi operations are now handled by the F.B.I. whose head is the resistance leader from Wolfenstein 2.

Wolfenstein is completely Co-op even if you are playing solo you will have the A.I. as the companion. The player and the A.I. will have a shared life which can be found in some supply boxes. If any of the characters dies you will fail the mission. The enemies are tougher due to the RPG elements and now they have a level that is true for the player itself. Once you level up then it becomes easier to eliminate the enemies.

A still from Wolfenstein Youngblood (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Graphically the game looks intense and good even without the RTX support and is as well optimized as the previous games. The movements are smooth and some old weapons from the new Colossus could be seen and they can be upgraded with a wide variety of attachments like the newer X-ray Scope. Now skins can be added to the arsenal of weapons.

A still from Wolfenstein Youngblood (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Now majority of the people who played this game are pissed because of various reasons like the game can be paused even if you are playing solo with the A.I. It's literally dumb, I have seen better AI in source engine-based games. The A.I. sometimes goes brain-dead when you get knocked down and the AI is not even in combat it just keeps standing there while you bleed out. Now the bullet sponge mechanics are absolutely outrageous. It feels like an amateur is given a job to hunt nazis without any proper training.

If anyone tries to forget any of those above problems there is one another surprise, NO CHECKPOINTS, which makes things even more frustrating and repetitive even after those two patches those problems are still there. The levels are quite big and not everyone likes to start a mission whenever they die of easy difficulty. This is the only game I won't recommend playing solo because the A.I. is dumb and the enemies are quite overpowered.

A still from Wolfenstein Youngblood (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game is fun and runs great on every platform including the Nintendo Switch. I welcome the RPG approach to the game but still, some things need to be nerfed and some aspects need to be added. This game is not a traditional Wolfenstein game and is not to be played to be like one. Would have been much better if they just listened to the community rather than going pleasing their investors.

