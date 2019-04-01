×
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Deluxe Edition up for pre-order

Press Release
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Apr 2019, 12:30 IST

Youngblood
Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood's Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Deluxe Edition is priced at ₹ 2,499. Players can pre-order the game from leading retailers, both online and offline.

Last week, Bethesda announced the Deluxe Edition which will allow owners to partner up with a friend, even if the friend doesn’t own the game. Deluxe Edition owners will be able to provide their exclusive Buddy Pass to one friend at a time, allowing them to download and play Wolfenstein: Youngblood for free, as long as they play with the owner of the Deluxe Edition. Players that are playing for free on the Buddy Pass can choose to upgrade to the full game at any time to play on their own or with other players online.

The Deluxe Edition also comes with a suite of cool cosmetic bonuses, including the Cyborg Skin Pack, providing the sisters with sleek and intimidating titanium alloy versions of their Power Suit, guns, combat knives and hatchets.

For more detail on the Deluxe Edition and how the Buddy Pass works, click here.

PRE-ORDER BONUSES

Players who pre-order Wolfenstein: Youngblood will receive additional cosmetic bonuses through the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Legacy Pack. Legacy Pack owners will gear up with some of BJ's most iconic outfits and weapons from the Wolfenstein franchise, including:

  • The Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Jacket Power Suit
  • B.J.’s US Army Power Suit
  • The Wolfenstein: Old Blood Pipe
  • The Wolfenstein: Old Blood Knife
  • A WW2 Weapon Skin Set for all ranged weapons

For more information on Wolfenstein: Youngblood and the Deluxe Edition, or to pre-order the game, please visit the game’s official website. You can also check out the official FAQ here.


MachineGames, in collaboration with Arkane Studios, will release Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the series’ first modern cooperative game, on July 26, 2019.

