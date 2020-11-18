Woman claims League of Legends character 'Seraphine' is based on her, sends legal notice to Riot Games

Recently, a woman claimed that the League of Legends’ newest champion Seraphine is based on her and threatened to file a legal claim.

Seraphine was recently introduced in League of Legends towards the end of October with patch 10.22. The character recently got a position change merely a week after its release.

Recently, a woman named Stephanie has claimed that the character is based on her, blaming her former partner, who is a Riot employee. According to the woman, the employee used to joke about making content off her and has used her to create the latest League of Legends character.

Stephanie posted an article on Medium explaining what exactly had happened. She explained that the two had met when she was still in college and had gone out only twice. Moreover, she had not given thought to the employee for almost a year, as she eventually noticed that League of Legends’ newest character looks eerily similar to her.

Some people have pointed out League’s newest champion, Seraphine, and mentioned how similar she is to me. I’m uncomfortable with the similarities and I believe she might have been based on me. THREAD [1/?]https://t.co/LX83mAHoZW — step (@step_nie) November 12, 2020

As you can see in the series of tweets, Stephanie explained that Seraphine joined K/DA on her birthday. Apart from the looks, there are other similarities in the way she poses as well. She further explained that this had affected her personal life and said that as the character is highly controversial, she does not want to be related to it.

In 2019, I had a relationship with a Riot employee. He’d joke about making content based off me. We stopped talking after a few months, I had no hard feelings and largely forgot about things. [2/?] pic.twitter.com/OYK0OoxMDu — step (@step_nie) November 12, 2020

However, a statement by Riot Games on the matter painted an entirely different picture. According to them, the employee in question had actually left Riot Games more than a year ago and worked in a department that had nothing to do with character design.

Riot Games has provided me with the following statement regarding @step_nie’s claims that League of Legends’ newest character, Seraphine, was based off of her likeness: pic.twitter.com/1rIN0woqTX — Tim Rizzo (@TimRizzo) November 12, 2020

As you can see in the post above, Riot Games claimed that they have already communicated with Stephanie’s lawyer. According to the post, Riot Games investigated the claims and found that they lacked merit. The same was communicated with the woman’s lawyer, and the company is still waiting for a response to discuss the matter and their findings with him.

While there are some obvious physical similarities between Seraphine and the woman, Riot Games has claimed that the character is not based on her.