Wonder Woman 1984-themed Xbox One X consoles revealed by Microsoft

As part of the promotion for the upcoming movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wig, Microsoft have unveiled three Wonder Woman-themed Xbox Ones.

The DC FanDome further added fuel to the Wonder Woman 1984 hype train with a brand-new trailer that featured the first look at Kristen Wig's Cheetah. Microsoft has partnered with WB to design Xbox One consoles based on the movie and its characters.

3 Xbox One designs were revealed by Microsoft and they all look understandably over-the-top and exuberant.

Wonder Woman 1984-themed Xbox One X consoles

RT this post for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X display inspired by WONDER WOMAN 1984, coming to theaters. Experience the wonder. #WW1984Xbox #WW84 #Sweepstakes



Open in XBL Countries, 18+. Ends 9/17/20. Rules: https://t.co/l8pzghsCN0 pic.twitter.com/CcEEIy8G9j — Xbox (@Xbox) August 25, 2020

The Xbox One X is already a pretty massive console that looks quite nice and has a minimal quality to it. However, Microsoft have gone above and beyond with these special edition Wonder Woman 1984 designs of the Xbox One X.

Obviously, these consoles are not going to be in large-scale production, and only a limited number will be manufactured. However, these are some of the wildest Xbox One X consoles designed by Microsoft.

1) Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console

Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console (Image Credits: Xbox News)

This console, which was made entirely by hand, features a sophisticated golden eagle crest and 3D printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo. What's more is that the console will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going towards the Together for Her, an initiative launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Advertisement

2) Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console

Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console (Image Credits: Xbox News)

This especially great-looking console comes adorned with the iconic Lasso of Truth wielded by Wonder Woman. In addition to being a really cool-looking console, the controller also looks fantastic and is in the colour scheme of the movie's promotional material.

The console can be won by liking and retweeting Microsoft's tweet from today to September 17th.

3) Minerva Xbox One X Console

Minerva Xbox One X Console (Image Credits: Xbox News)

Last but definitely not the least is the console design inspired by the villainous and iconic Cheetah from the Wonder Woman comics and now the movie. The console is complete with a snakeskin fur on the console, befitting the iconic villain.

There has been no information as to how exactly fans can get their hands on this console yet, but Microsoft will definitely let everyone know.