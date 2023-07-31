Wordle today August 1 answers & hints (Wordle #773)

Wordle #773 for today, August 1, is here, and it is from the numerical system. The constituent of the first double-digit in the decimal system, today's answer is a very easy guess, especially compared to yesterday's challenge. It is often considered to be the highest or complete point while rating or ranking using the number system. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 1 answers

The Wordle (#773) answer for August 1 is TENTH.

A tenth is a number in the numerical system. It is the first double-digit number in the decimal system and is denoted by an X in the Roman numerical system. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of tenth is:

Constituting the number ten in a sequence; 10th.

Synonyms of tenth are decim, decima, and decimate. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

I'm the tenth person on the list.

Wordle hints for today, August 1

The Wordle #773 hints for today, August 1, are as follows:

#773 starts with the letter T

#773 ends with the letter H

#773 contains the letter N

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.