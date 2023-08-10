Wordle today August 10 answers & hints (Wordle #782)

The Wordle #782 answer for today, August 10, is here, and it is an interesting word used for a lot of things, depending on the condition. This five-letter adjective is used for anything lacking in any substance, as the opposite of "containing." Originating from the old English word ǣmtig, this word will be a relatively easy guess compared to yesterday's answer, as players often use this in daily conversations.

With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 10 answers

The Wordle (#782) answer for August 10 is EMPTY.

Empty is an adjective that is used to indicate something not containing anything. Such as, if a jar does not contain anything, it can be called an empty jar. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of the word is:

Containing nothing; not filled or occupied.

Synonyms of empty are vacant, unoccupied, and uninhabited. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

She put down her empty cup.

Wordle hints for today, August 10

The Wordle #782 hints for today, August 10, are as follows:

#782 starts with the letter E

#782 ends with the letter Y

#782 contains the letter T

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

