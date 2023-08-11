Wordle today August 11 answers & hints (Wordle #783)

Wordle #783 answer for today August 11 is here and it is a very common word used in almost everyday conversation. Depending on the context, this word can be a noun, a verb, and an exclamation. The five-letter word contains a double letter and is used to greet someone be it on the phone or face-to-face. With that being said let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 11 answers

The Wordle (#783) answer for August 11 is HELLO.

Hello is the most commonly used word for greeting. It can be used to answer a call on the phone or to greet someone with the word 'hello'. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

Used as a greeting or to begin a phone conversation. An utterance of ‘hello’; a greeting.

Synonyms of hello are greetings, hi, and howdy. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

So Bob, if you are out there, drop in and say hello!

Wordle hints for today, August 11

The Wordle #783 hints for today, August 11, are as follows:

#783 starts with the letter H

#783 ends with the letter O

#783 contains the letter L

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

