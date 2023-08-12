Wordle today August 12 answers & hints (Wordle #784)

The Wordle #784 answer for today, August 12, is here, and it is a very commonly used adjective. Originating from the old Germanic word cwicu, this five-letter adjective is used to mean the speed of action or how fast something is being done. The word is used frequently in daily conversations and, as such, will be a relatively easy guess. With that said, let's take a look at the answer and hints for today.

Wordle August 12 answers

The Wordle (#784) answer for August 12 is QUICK.

Quick is an adjective used to mean the high speed of anything, generally an action like doing something or understanding something. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of it is:

"Moving fast or doing something in a short time. Prompt to understand, think, or learn; intelligent."

Synonyms of quick are fast, swift, and rapid. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

"In the qualifying session, he was two seconds quicker than his teammate."

Wordle hints for today, August 12

The Wordle #784 hints for today, August 12, are as follows:

#784 starts with the letter Q

#784 ends with the letter K

#784 contains the letter I

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.