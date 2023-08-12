Wordle today August 13 answers & hints (Wordle #785)

Wordle #785 answer for today, August 13, is here, and it is an interesting word. One of the seven deadly sins, this five-letter word represents being consumed by an uncontrollable rage. Originating from the old English word wrǣththu, it may not be as easy of a guess as yesterday's solution, but the clues we've provided will help you out. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 13 answers

The Wordle (#785) answer for August 13 is WRATH.

Wrath is a noun that means extreme anger or being enraged. It is also one of the seven deadly sins, along with pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, and sloth. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of wrath is:

Extreme anger.

Synonyms of wrath are anger, rage, and fury. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

He hid his pipe for fear of incurring his father's wrath.

Wordle hints for today, August 13

The Wordle #785 hints for today, August 13, are as follows:

#785 starts with the letter W

#785 ends with the letter H

#785 contains the letter T

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.