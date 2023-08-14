Wordle today August 15 answers & hints (Wordle #787)

Wordle #787 answer for today August 15 is here and it is a common word in the world of literature. This five-letter noun is used for maintaining a list, like chapters or subjects in a book. The word also has a second meaning where it is used as an indicator of some sort. Compared to yesterday's answer, players will have a relatively easier guess, especially if they are attached to the word of books. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 15 answers

The Wordle (#787) answer for August 1 is INDEX.

Index is a noun which generally means a list of contents for a book, in alphabetical order. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Index is:

(In a book or set of books) an alphabetical list of names, subjects, etc. with reference to the pages on which they are mentioned. A sign or measure of something.

Synonyms of Index are guide, clue, and hint. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Exam results may serve as an index of the teacher's effectiveness.

Wordle hints for today, August 15

The Wordle #787 hints for today, August 15, are as follows:

#787 starts with the letter I

#787 ends with the letter X

#787 contains the letter D

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

