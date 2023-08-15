Wordle today August 16 answers & hints (Wordle #788)

Wordle #788 answer for today, August 16, is here, and it is an interesting word used in daily conversation. This five-letter verb is used to mean to vigorously rub something in order to clean them, generally with a brush and water. The word also has a second meaning and is used to indicate the action of canceling or abandoning something. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 16 answers

The Wordle (#788) answer for August 16 is SCRUB.

Scrub is a verb that means to rub something vigorously in order to clean it. It also has a secondary, less literal meaning, which means to cancel or abandon something. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of scrub is:

Rub (someone or something) hard so as to clean them, typically with a brush and water. Cancel or abandon (something).

Synonyms of scrub are scour, rub, and brush. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The first two races had to be scrubbed because of blustery winds and rough seas.

Wordle hints for today, August 16

The Wordle #788 hints for today, August 16, are as follows:

#788 starts with the letter S

#788 ends with the letter B

#788 contains the letter R

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

