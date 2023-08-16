Wordle today August 17 answers & hints (Wordle #789)

Wordle #789 answer for today August 17 is here, and it is an interesting word rarely used in today's day-to-day conversations. This five-letter adjective is used for a particular feeling of something not feeling right. It is a subconscious feeling that something is not quite where it is supposed to be. The word might be a hard guess, but not for the fans of Sherlock Holmes. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 17 answers

The Wordle (#789) answer for August 17 is AMISS.

Amiss is an adjective that is used for an unsettling feeling that something is missing or inappropriate, which is not quite right. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of amiss is:

Not quite right; inappropriate or out of place.

Synonyms of amiss are wrong, awry, and faulty. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

There was something amiss about his calculations.

Wordle hints for today, August 17

The Wordle #789 hints for today, August 17, are as follows:

#789 starts with the letter A

#789 ends with the letter S

#789 contains the letter I

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.