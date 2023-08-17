Wordle today August 18 answers & hints (Wordle #790)

Wordle #790 answer for today August 18 is here and it is a commonly used word to emphasise precision. This five-letter adjective is often used in daily conversation to mean that there has been no approximated assumption in any way and the reported item is precisely what it is. The word also has a secondary meaning, for demanding and obtaining something from someone. Compared to yesterday's answer, this might be an easy guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 18 answers

The Wordle (#790) answer for August 18 is EXACT.

Exact is an adjective used for precision, and a way to say that there has been no approximation. It also has a secondary meaning used for the action of demanding something from someone. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of exact is:

Not approximated in any way; precise. demand and obtain (something) from someone.

Synonyms of are demand, require, and insist on. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

He exacted promises that another Watergate would never be allowed to happen.

Wordle hints for today, August 18

The Wordle #790 hints for today, August 18, are as follows:

#790 starts with the letter E

#790 ends with the letter T

#790 contains the letter A

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

