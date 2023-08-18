Wordle today August 19 answers & hints (Wordle #791)

Wordle #791 answer for today August 19 is here, and it is a hot boiling word. This five-letter noun is used to describe the molten rocks and minerals under the earth's surface, on which the tectonic plates are floating. Compared to yesterday's answer, it may be a bit hard to guess, but not for anyone with a strong grasp of geology. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 19 answers

The Wordle (#791) answer for August 19 is MAGMA.

Magma is a noun used for the hot boiling semi-fluid molten rocks and minerals, upon which the crust of the earth is set. When magma erupts onto the earth's surface, it becomes lava. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of magma is:

Hot fluid or semi-fluid material below or within the earth's crust from which lava and other igneous rock is formed on cooling.

Synonyms of magma are basalt, slag, and ashes. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

When red-hot magma comes into contact with seawater, an explosion results.

Wordle hints for today, August 19

The Wordle #791 hints for today, August 19, are as follows:

#791 starts with the letter M

#791 ends with the letter A

#791 contains the letter G

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.