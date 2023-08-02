Wordle today August 2 answers & hints (Wordle #774)

Wordle #774 for today, August 2, is here, and it is an interesting unknown word. This five-letter verb is used for fathering an heir. Originating from the old English word begietan, this word is rarely used in modern English and is quite a hard guess compare to yesterday's solution. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 2 answers

The Wordle (#774) answer for August 2 is BEGET.

Beget is a verb used to mean to become a father and to bring in an heir. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of beget is:

(Especially of a man) bring (a child) into existence by the process of reproduction.

Synonyms of beget are father, sire, and engender. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

They hoped that the King might beget an heir by his new queen.

Wordle hints for today, August 2

The Wordle #774 hints for today, August 2, are as follows:

#774 starts with the letter B

#774 ends with the letter T

#774 contains the letter G

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.