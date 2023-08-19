Wordle today August 20 answers & hints (Wordle #792)

Wordle #792 answer for today August 20 is here and it is an adventure to be. This five-letter noun is often used to mean a long journey with the aim of achieving a goal. compared to yesterday's option, this might be a relatively harder guess, unless the player has a knack for video games. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 20 answers

The Wordle (#792) answer for August 20 is QUEST.

Quest is a noun used for the long and tedious journey with a goal in mind. The word is commonly associated with video games and is generally a synonym for missions. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of quest is:

A long or arduous search for something. Search for something.

Synonyms of quest are search, hunt, and pursuit. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The quest for a reliable vaccine has intensified.

Wordle hints for today, August 20

The Wordle #792 hints for today, August 20, are as follows:

#792 starts with the letter Q

#792 ends with the letter T

#792 contains the letter U

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

