Wordle today August 21 answers & hints (Wordle #793)

Wordle #793 answer for today August 21 is here and it is sure to remind players of their favorite vacation destinations. This five-letter noun is used for a strip of land by the sea, covered in sand, that is a popular place to visit for tourists. Compared to yesterday's guess, this is a relatively easy answer and players won't have any issue guessing it. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 21 answers

The Wordle (#793) answer for August 21 is BEACH.

The beach is a noun used for a strip of sand-covered land by the seashore, generally between the high and low tide levels. It is a popular vacation destination along with mountains and desserts. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of beach is:

A strip of land covered with sand, shingle, or small stones at the edge of a body of water, especially by the sea between high- and low-water marks.

Synonyms of the beach are seaside, seashore, and shore. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Fabulous sandy beaches.

Wordle hints for today, August 21

The Wordle #793 hints for today, August 21, are as follows:

#793 starts with the letter B

#793 ends with the letter H

#793 contains the letter A

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.