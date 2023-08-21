Wordle today August 22 answers & hints (Wordle #794)

Wordle #794 answer for today, August 22, is here, and it is surely a flavourful word. This five-letter noun refers to different types of aromatic substances used to increase the flavor of food, but they're are not directly consumed. Anyone who knows their way around the kitchen will be able to guess this with ease, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 22 answers

The Wordle (#794) answer for August 22 is SPICE.

Spice is a noun used for an aromatic, flavourful substance used to make food tasty. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of spice is:

An aromatic or pungent vegetable substance used to flavour food, e.g. cloves, pepper, or cumin.

Synonyms of spice are flavoring, seasoning, and herb. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The cake is packed with spices.

Wordle hints for today, August 22

The Wordle #794 hints for today, August 22, are as follows:

#794 starts with the letter S

#794 ends with the letter E

#794 contains the letter I

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.