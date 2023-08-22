Wordle today August 23 answers & hints (Wordle #795)

Wordle #795 answer for today August 23 is here and it is an interesting choice of words. This five-letter noun means enthusiasm or vigour for a person, although it is rarely used in modern-day conversation. Considering it not only repeats two of the letter to essentially boil the five-letter down to three correct letter guesses, but it also follows the same sequence.

As such players will have an easier time guessing it compared to yesterday's answer, even if they are not familiar with the particular use of this word. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 23 answers

The Wordle (#795) answer for August 23 is VERVE.

According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of verve is:

Vigour and spirit or enthusiasm.

Synonyms of verve are enthusiasm, vigour, and energy. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Kollo sings with supreme verve and flexibility.

Wordle hints for today, August 23

The Wordle #795 hints for today, August 23, are as follows:

#795 starts with the letter V

#795 ends with the letter E

#795 contains the letter R

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.