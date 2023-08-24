Wordle today August 24 answers & hints (Wordle #796)

Wordle #796 answer for today, August 24, is here, and it is quite a mouthful, just not the way you might imagine. This five-letter adjective is used for describing something that requires an elaborate explanation with too many words. Originating out of the old English word wordig, it is often used in daily conversation.

Compared to yesterday's answer, it will be an easy guess, especially if you take a closer look at the name of the game. With that being said, let's explore today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 24 answers

The Wordle (#796) answer for August 24 is WORDY.

Wordy is an adjective that is used when something requires an elaborate description consisting of a lot of words. It is also often referred to as a 'mouthful.' According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of wordy is:

Using or expressed in rather too many words. Consisting of words.

Synonyms of wordy are long-winded, verbose, and prolix. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

A wordy and repetitive account.

Wordle hints for today, August 24

The Wordle #796 hints for today, August 24, are as follows:

#796 starts with the letter W

#796 ends with the letter Y

#796 contains the letter R

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

