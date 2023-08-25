Wordle today August 25 answers & hints (Wordle #797)

Wordle #797 answer for today, August 25, is here, and it is a massive body of water. This five-letter word includes five large bodies of water, which are as big as continents and have their own ecosystems. Compared to yesterday's answer, it might be an easy guess for players who have brushed up on their geography knowledge. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 25 answers

The Wordle (#797) answer for August 25 is OCEAN.

The Ocean is a noun indicating a massive body of water. While seas are closer to the coastal and beach area, oceans are continental-sized bodies of water. There are a total of five oceans in the world: the Pacific (the largest), Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic (the smallest). According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

A very large expanse of sea, in particular each of the main areas into which the sea is divided geographically.

Synonyms of the ocean are (the) sea, the drink, and the briny. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Mr Hempleman-Adams finally succeeded in crossing the ocean without mishap after two aborted attempts.

Wordle hints for today, August 25

The Wordle #797 hints for today, August 25, are as follows:

#797 starts with the letter O

#797 ends with the letter N

#797 contains the letter E

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.