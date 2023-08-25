Wordle today August 26 answers & hints (Wordle #798)

Wordle answer for today August 26 is here and it is a melodious word to behold. This five-letter noun indicates an organized group of singers that sings catholic religious songs in a service or performance. Originating from the Latin word chorus, this word has been in use for quite a while. Compared to yesterday's answer, this will be an easy guess for many players, especially if one is familiar around the church.

Wordle August 26 answers

The Wordle (#798) answer for August 26 is CHOIR.

According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

An organized group of singers, especially one that takes part in church services or performs in public. One of two or more subdivisions of such a group performing together.

Synonyms choir of are singers, chorus, and chorale. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

His famous Spem in alium for eight five-part choirs.

Wordle hints for today, August 26

The Wordle #798 hints for today, August 26, are as follows:

#798 starts with the letter C

#798 ends with the letter R

#798 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.