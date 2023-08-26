Wordle today August 27 answers & hints (Wordle #799)

Wordle (#799) answer for today August 27 is here and it is a word of tranquility. The five-letter word is often used as the opposite of war, to mean a time free of disturbance. Originating from the Old French word pais and Latin word pax, it is often used in daily conversation and will be a relatively easy guess compared to yesterday's answer. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 27 answers

The Wordle (#799) answer for August 27 is PEACE.

Peace is a noun which indicates a time of disturbance-free tranquillity. It is the opposite of war. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of peace is:

Freedom from disturbance; tranquillity. A state or period in which there is no war or a war has ended.

Synonyms of peace are tranquillity, calm, and calmness. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The Straits were to be open to warships in time of peace.

Wordle hints for today, August 27

The Wordle #799 hints for today, August 27, are as follows:

#799 starts with the letter P

#799 ends with the letter E

#799 contains the letter A

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

