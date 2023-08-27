Wordle today August 28 answers & hints (Wordle #800)

Wordle #800 answer for today is here and it is an action done on a daily basis. This five-letter word originates from the German word reissen and the Old English word wrītan, and is quite a familiar common word. Compared to yesterday's answer, today's will be quite easy for players to guess, especially if they have a pen & paper by their side. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer & hints.

Wordle August 28 answers

The Wordle (#800) answer for August 28 is WRITE.

Write is a verb and is used to mean the action of marking on a surface with letters, words, or symbols to express spoken language. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

Mark (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar implement.

Synonyms write of are put in writing, write down, and put down. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

He wrote his name on the paper.

Wordle hints for today, August 28

The Wordle #800 hints for today, August 28, are as follows:

#800 starts with the letter W

#800 ends with the letter E

#800 contains the letter I

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.