Wordle today August 29 answers & hints (Wordle #801)

Wordle #801 answer is here today and is a playful skip to the correct answer. This five-letter word means a skipping or dancing movement as well as the specific action of skipping or dancing. Compared to yesterday's answer, you might have a hard time guessing today's word. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 29 answers

The Wordle (#801) answer for August 29 is CAPER.

Caper can be used both as a verb or a noun. As a verb, the word means to dance or skip around in a playful way. As a noun, it refers to a playful skipping movement. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of caper is:

Skip or dance about in a lively or playful way. A playful skipping movement.

Synonyms of caper are skip, dance, and romp. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Children were capering about the room.

Wordle hints for today, August 29

The Wordle #801 hints for today, August 29, are as follows:

#801 starts with the letter C

#801 ends with the letter R

#801 contains the letter P

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle.