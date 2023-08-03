Wordle today August 3 answers & hints (Wordle #775)

Wordle #775 for today August 3 is here, and it is a party for one. This five-letter word is used for a group of people, be it a social gathering for entertainment or a political alliance based on a similar ideology. Compared to yesterday's option, it is quite an easy guess, and with that being said let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 3 answers

The Wordle (#775) answer for August 3 is PARTY.

Party is a noun that is generally used for a gathering of people. Its meaning can range from a social gathering involving eating drinking and gathering, as well as a political group with similar political allegiance aiming to form a government together. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

A social gathering of invited guests, typically involving eating, drinking, and entertainment. A formally constituted political group that contests elections and attempts to form or take part in a government.

Synonyms of the party are gathering, faction, and group. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Wordle hints for today, August 3

The Wordle #775 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:

#775 starts with the letter P

#775 ends with the letter Y

#775 contains the letter T

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.