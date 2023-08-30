Wordle today August 30 answers & hints (Wordle #802)

Wordle #802 answer for today August 30 is here and it is something worth hearing. This five-letter noun is a synonym for sound, especially the ones that are recorded, transmitted, or reproduced. Originating from the Latin word audire meaning ‘hear’, this word has gained use in modern era English. Compared to yesterday's answer, this will be a comparatively easy guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 30 answers

The Wordle (#802) answer for August 30 is AUDIO.

Audio is a noun that means sound, specifically those that are recorded, transmitted or reproduced of noun According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of audio is:

Sound, especially when recorded, transmitted, or reproduced.

Synonyms of audio are audile, audio, and auditory. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The machine can retrieve and play audio from a CD-ROM.

Wordle hints for today, August 30

The Wordle #802 hints for today, August 30, are as follows:

#802 starts with the letter A

#802 ends with the letter O

#802 contains the letter D

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

