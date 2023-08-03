Wordle today August 4 answers & hints (Wordle #776)

Wordle #776 answer for today, August 4, is here and it is worth noting down on a sheet. This five-letter word is used to describe a specific type of data sheet that features a visual representation. Compared to yesterday's option, today's answer is relatively easy if one is familiar with a data-centric role. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle August 4 answers

The Wordle (#776) answer for August 1 is CHART.

Chart is a noun used for a specific type of data sheet that features visual representation with tables or graphs or diagram on it. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of it is:

A sheet of information in the form of a table, graph, or diagram.

Synonyms of the chart are graph, table, and grid. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The doctor recorded her blood pressure on a chart.

Wordle hints for today, August 4

The Wordle #776 hints for today, August 4, are as follows:

#776 starts with the letter C

#776 ends with the letter T

#776 contains the letter H

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

